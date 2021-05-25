Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Late Brother Jatin Tamboli On National Brother’s Day

Recently, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli lost her brother, Jatin Tamboli, who was just 29-year-old to COVID-19. The actress went through an emotionally challenging time as she had to fly to Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just two days after the incident.

Although she is putting on a brave front, Nikki is yet to come to terms with her brother's demise. The actress had earlier revealed that it was his brother's dream to see her in the stunt-based reality show and that's the reason she took up KKK 11.

Recently, on National Brother’s Day, she shared a throwback picture with her late brother saying how much she misses him. Nikki also accompanied it with an emotional note saying the saddest part is that she can’t see him.

Nikki Tamboli Shares Heart-Wrenching Post, Reveals Her Father Lost His Mother Along With His Son

In the picture, a cheerful Nikki is seen smiling with her brother and the photo had the following caption, “#HappyBrothersDay you have no idea how much I miss you. It’s you all around me all the time I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you (sic).” Take a look!

Earlier, too, after heading to South Africa, Nikki had penned a long note saying that she is missing her brother and is crying to sleep almost every night. "I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. Few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad that he's not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn't want to accept that," an excerpt of her note read.

Nikki Tamboli Misses Her Late Brother; Says 'I'm Sobbing Myself To Sleep Almost Every Night'

For the uninitiated, Tamboli’s brother had succumbed to COVID-19 on May 4, leaving Nikki and his family in grief. Her brother had been also suffering from other illnesses like pneumonia and tuberculosis during the time of his demise.