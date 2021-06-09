Bigg Boss 14’s Sonali Phogat: People Still Try To Troll Me By Taking Aly Goni’s Name

Bigg Boss 14 was one of the most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. The 14th season witnessed a lot of couples inside the house and one of them was Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin. The couple's romance and cute chemistry had caught everyone's attention. For the unversed, wildcard contestant Sonali Phogat too expressed her special feelings for Aly Goni.

Well, at that time, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni respected her feelings and have been friends with the actress-politician. However, after the end of Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat is still getting trolled with Aly's name. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Sonali said that her feelings for Aly were genuine. The actress further urged people to appreciate her for honestly expressing her feelings instead of trolling.

"I wanted the audience to know that even people from politics are human and they also have emotions and family. But some people don't understand this. Bigg Boss 14 got over 3 months ago, but people still try to troll me by taking Aly Goni's name," Sonali Phogat said.

Apart from that, Sonali also said that whenever she posts a picture of herself on social media, people mention Aly Goni's name in the comment. The politician added that she shares a close bond with Jasmin-Aly, and doesn't get affected by such comments. Notably, Sonali Phogat is still in touch with Jasmin Bhasin and revealed that they share each other's happiness and sorrow through messages.

She admitted that she thought Jasmin was a kid, but later, she got surprised by seeing her maturity. "She understood my feelings for Aly Goni and never made things awkward for me," Sonali said.

Professionally, Sonali Phogat was last seen in a music video 'Afeem'. She is currently looking forward to starting her journey in television and films.