Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan And Other Former Contestants Condole Talent Manager Pista Dhakad's Death

Pista Dhakad, a talent manager of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi lost her life in an unfortunate accident on January 15, 2021. As soon as the news of her tragic demise surfaced, many former contestants of Bigg Boss took to their social media accounts and mourned the death of the Endemol Shine India employee.

And now, Salman Khan also took to his Twitter and paid a tribute to Pista Dhakad. The superstar remembered her by sharing a happy picture of them together and wrote, “Rest in peace Pista...”

For the unversed, according to a SpotBoyE report, Pista passed away in a road accident on Friday evening. The unfortunate incident took place after the shooting of Weekend Ka Vaar, when Pista along with another team member of the show were going home on her Activa. She met with an accident as her two-wheeler slipped and fell into a hole due to darkness. This was followed by a vanity van suddenly coming from behind and running over her unknowingly.

Rest in peace Pista... pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

Earlier, Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana had also shared this picture and had written, ““RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss.” Asim also shared the same picture and wrote 'RIP Pista’ followed by a folded hands emoticon. Shehnaaz Gill too remembered the 24-year-old and tweeted, “Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista.”

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista😢🙏🏻 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

Kamya Panjabi shared Colors TV’s tribute to Pista and wrote, "Aaj kuch kehne ka mann nahi (Don't feel like saying anything today) #BB14 @ColorsTV #PistaDhakad." She then shared another post on Instagram and added, "That's Pista, 23 years old, a part of Bigg Boss team since last few years and a very very very bright girl.... passed away last night. Rest in Peace sweetheart."

Bigg Boss 9’s Yuvika Chaudhary also shared an old video of Pista having lunch with her and wrote, "Why u left us so early, still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro @pista_dhakad."

Vikas Gupta shared series of pictures with her on his Instagram account and offered his condolence by writing, “Rest in Peace #Pista There’s a lot inside but nothing seem to come out. Just want to tell you - Where ever you are ? You did well - Thankyou for being you in some of our lives - Vikas Gupta.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “What the hell is going on i have no clue...Oh god pista i have no words to express my grief the pain...pistu we spoke just last night..i love you baby..Life is indeed a bitch and unpredictable...Rest in peace my girl..I am going to miss you my pista badam..I am going to miss you...Condolences and strength to her family & friends.”

