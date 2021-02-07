Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan, Disha Patani And Randeep Hooda Begin Promotions Of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman had two special guests, his co-stars of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the sets of Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, where they kick-started the promotions on the show. Salman along with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda confirmed the release of the film on Eid, this year in theatres once again.

The show began with an entertaining performance by Salman Khan and Disha Patani on Slow motion from Bharat reminding us of their great on-screen chemistry. Along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda too graced the sets of Bigg Boss. Salman, Disha and Randeep shared a camaraderie on the sets of Bigg Boss. When asked about her experience of working with megastar Salman Khan on their recent appearance on the show, Disha Patani said, she was "intimidated" at first but had a great time working with him, praising his comic style as well.

During the episode, speaking about the release date of the film, the actors once again confirmed that the film will be releasing in the theatres in May, on the occasion of Eid this year. Salman Khan is keeping his Eid tradition with blockbuster releases, this year as well for his fans with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Adhering to the request from the industry and exhibitors who wanted Salman to release his film in the theatres to give a head start to the movie-goers and business after the pandemic, Salman recently agreed. Finally, the release date is here and this surely will get all the fans excited!

Speaking about the pre-pandemic release rituals, Randeep stated that one thing he misses the most is seeing the films' posters on the walls of the streets. To continue that ritual, Salman immediately went on to flag a few posters on the walls of Bigg Boss sets while announcing the special news.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be a Prabhu Deva directorial. The film will star Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film is being produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan Films, Reel Life Productions Private Limited and will release on Eid, this year.

