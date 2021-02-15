Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Shares Glimpse Of The Trophy & It's Awesome

Colors' most-popular and controversial show Bigg Boss 14 will soon come to an end. With just a few days left for the finale, the makers created more buzz around the finale by giving us a glimpse of the trophy that the winner will be taking home.

This time, the trophy is Bigg Boss eye, which is blue, shiny and stylish. Host Salman Khan, during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, shared the glimpse of the trophy with the contestants and they were like 'wow'.

(Image Source: Instagram)

For the uninitiated, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy, was recently evicted. Her eviction was expected as many didn't like her as Eijaz's replacement.

As the viewers are aware, Rubina won the Ticket To Finale task and since she was nominated for the whole week, she chose Nikki Tamboli, who became the first finalist. Rakhi Sawant used Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to enter the finale week. Apart from Nikki and Rakhi, Rubina, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni have entered the finale week and are fighting for the trophy.

Well, many of them guess that either Rubina or Rahul might take home the trophy. What do you think- who will win the show this time? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Meanwhile, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss surprised Rahul Vaidya by bringing his ladylove Disha Parmar on the show on Valentine's Day. He again proposed the actress, who agreed to marry him. The contestants also played 'Galatfahmi ke gubaare' and gave black roses to the ones who made them upset.

