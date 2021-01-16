Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Slams Sonali Phogat For Abusing & Threatening Rubina; Schools Abhinav Again

Like every weekend, this Weekend Ka Vaar, the audiences will get to watch Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan reprimanding a few contestants who broke the rules and misbehaved in the house. As per the latest promo, Salman will be seen lashing out at Sonali Phogat, who was seen abusing and threatening Rubina Dilaik. He will be seen yet again schooling Abhinav Shukla! He will be seen telling Abhinav that he left his wife Rubina, when she needed him the most.

Salman was seen telling, "Abhinav, jab aapki wife ko aapki sabse zyada zarurat thi, aapne unhein beech raaste chodh diya Aapka sulook Rubina ke sath sahi nahi ja raha hai aaj kal (Abhinav, when your wife needed you the most, you left her mid-way. Your behaviour towards Rubina isn't going right these days)."

He also asks Rubina if she feels that her husband is letting her down. To this, Rubina lowers her head and with tears in her face, she says "Yes sir!" Abhinav turns towards Rubina in a shock!

Later, a voice-over tells that Salman will interact with fans through calls and he will do the episode on basis of it. A fan was seen asking Sonali Phogat if she lost her cool after being nominated, as she was seen abusing and threatening people.

It is then Salman lashed out at Sonali Phogat. He asked Sonali about the word that she used and she repeated it. She added that it was Rubina, who dragged her daughter into it, which provoked her to do so. The Radhe actor then sternly tells Sonali that Rubina did not drag her child into the fight.

Nikki is also seen telling Salman that Sonali often threatens her by saying, "Mere bande bahar dekh lenge (my people will see you outside)." This makes Salman extremely angry, who asks, "Will you threaten people from outside? What will you do?"

Sonali then shouts saying that she never made such threats, but Salman stops her by saying that the footage has been aired. But Sonali doesn't agree with Salman, who then says, "Apke manane ya na manane se kya hoga Sonali ji. Apki bhi bacchi dekh rahi hai show. Ye apke upar suit karta hai? (Does not matter whether you agree to it or not. Even your child must be watching the show. Does all this suit on you)?"

