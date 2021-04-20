Bigg Boss 14's Sara Gurpal & Jodha Akbar Fame Paridhi Sharma Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus has created havoc in the country. The deadly virus is spreading everywhere and is sparing no one. Several celebrities have been affected by the second wave of COVID-19. The latest celebrities to test positive for the virus are Punjabi singer-actress Sara Gurpal, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14, and Paridhi Sharma, who was last seen on Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi. The Jodha Akbar actress had revealed to India Today that except for her 4-year-old son and brother-in-law, her entire family has tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, Paridhi is in her hometown and is under home quarantine.

Both the actresses took to their social media accounts and informed her fans and well-wishers about the same. Sara tweeted, "Just tested positive for #coronavirus. Taking care of myself ! #isolated I request you guys to take proper care and if you have met me recently than please get yourself checked. #CoronavirusPandemic."

Sharing the snapshot of her Twitter post on her Instagram account, she wrote, "It's going crazy !" She also shared Instagram story and captioned it as, "Be safe!! I'm going through a lot! Just take care everyone! Waheguru mehr Kare."

Her fans and friends from the entertainment industry- Guru Randhawa, Nishanth Singh Malkhani, Roshni Waliaa and others wished her speedy recovery.

On the other hand, Paridhi Sharma wrote on her Instagram account, "I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. #COVIDpositive." Her Patiala Babes co-stars Ashnoor Kaur and Anirudh Dave, Madirakshi and other friends from the industry wished her speedy recovery.

Other celebrities who tested positive for the virus are Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sumeet Vyas, Sachin Sharma, Vatsal Sheth and Namish Taneja to name a few.

