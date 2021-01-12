Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit Bashes Sonali Phogat On Twitter; Netizens Slam Him For His Opinion

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be a shocking one for the viewers. For the unversed, after being nominated by the housemates, soft-spoken Sonali Phogat showed her violent side and engaged in a heated argument with Nikki Tamboli. In between their verbal spat, Sonali threw food on Nikki's bed and shocked all the housemates.

Well, her action didn't go down well with all. Abhinav Shukla criticized her for doing such things with Nikki Tamboli. Like housemates, evicted contestant Shardul Pandit has also bashed Sonali Phogat on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the RJ-Actor wrote, "Really ? #sonaliphogat throwing@food will get you votes? Kuch bhi Matlab nominated ho to #ColorsTV #bb14 #BigBoss2020 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss."

Let us tell you that netizens couldn't agree with Shardul's opinion about Sonali Phogat, as they started slamming him in the comment section. See the reactions:

Nuthan @Nuthan57340106 "Arre woh thakur .. pura nahi dekha kya.. sonali asked to take the left over after eating of nikki from her bed side.. when she asked y didnt she take it.. nikki was just walking around as if she didnt hear sonali.." charu jain @charu85277919 "Kuch galat nahi kiya #SonaliPhogat ne... nikki kamchor hai kisi ko tho sabak sikhana chahiye usko...aur #SonaliPhogat ne khana nahi fenka ...leftover boxes the jho trash karne the." MOHIT @MOHIT20410277 "Bro niki ne halwe ko gobar bol diya tha It is right ?? Us me 0 tamiz he kisi se bhi pooch lo bina nomination k bhi aisi hi harkat karti rahti he ,or aap ko sonali ji gat lag ri he tweet to honestly karo jo sahi ho." #ViewersDemandJasminBack @Sam78980677 "Aapke liye aur pitaare main se naye naye acts aayenge just wait and watch in upcoming episodes Sir. Saari hadde paar kar di hain. #ViewersDemandJasminBack."

