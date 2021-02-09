Bigg Boss 14: Shocking Mid-Week Elimination! Abhinav Shukla To Be Evicted?

Abhinav Shukla Eliminated?

The Khabri tweeted, "Exclusive #Eviction. #AbhinavShukla is eliminated from the house." There are also rumours that he might be sent to the secret room!

Will There Be A Secret Room Twist?

Well, secret room twist as of now, might not possible as only two weeks are left for the finale. However, anything is possible in Bigg Boss. This time, Bigg Boss was like a guest house as a few evicted contestants (Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni) re-entered the house (Vikas Gupta re-entered twice). Also, the makers welcomed ex-Bigg Boss contestants (as challengers).

Upset Fans Trend #AbhinavDeservesFinale

Meanwhile, fans are also shocked with Abhinav's eviction news and they even trended #AbhinavDeservesFinale. Take a look at a few tweets!

@rubinav111: #AbhinavShukla deserves a video and his fans will fulfill his wish and will make a better journey video than this faltu show and faltu channel💔💔😭😭😭 ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE.

@FanpageAbhinav

"You earned us #AbhinavShukla you will be the best BB contestant ever. Love you shine bright jungle boy .. we love you we will miss seeing you daily and that's what breaking my heart right now💔😭."

Bigg Boss 24 Hrs Live

"I still cant believe they'll evict #AbhinavShukla by ignoring millions of public voting & just by opinion of 7 people 1 week before finale , but the fact that he is not seen in LF. I seriously hope he is in secret room with rahul M, coz if not then Bigg boss has seriously lost it."