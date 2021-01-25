Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Opens Up About Her Feelings For Aly Goni, Says Her Family Have No Problems

Sonali Phogat is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. She had entered the controversial show as a wild card a month ago and was mostly in news for her feelings for Aly Goni on the show. It was also reported that Sonali’s family members were not too happy with her love angle being highlighted on the show.

And now, post her eviction, the actor-politician has denied the reports and shared that her family and daughter have no problems with her conduct on the show.

Sonali told TOI, "I have spoken to my daughter, my mother, father and my family and they are not upset or unhappy about anything. They don't find anything wrong in liking someone. They were not upset. In fact, my family is happy that their daughter is living her life on her own terms without getting scared or intimidated by anyone. They feel that even I have the right to be happy in life and they are very happy for me. In fact, my daughter has seen the show and she had no problems with my liking towards Aly Goni. Her favourite contestant is Rakhi Sawant after me."

Sonali then said that there is nothing wrong with liking someone or expressing her feelings on national television. She shared, "My feelings for Aly Goni were discussed so much inside and outside the house. I don't see anything wrong in it. Whenever we see a handsome or pretty face, we appreciate it. Similarly, when we see a cute kid we praise them. There are so many times we see a beautiful woman and praise her for her beauty, dressing sense or the way she has maintained herself. What's wrong in it? I like Salman Khan sir a lot and he was one of the reasons why I said yes to the show and I don't see anything wrong in appreciating someone."

For the uninitiated, when Sonali got evicted, Aly promised that he will be going out on a date with her after the show. It must be noted that Sonali also grabbed headlines for her fights with Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli during her BB 14 tenure.

