Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Plans On Moving To Mumbai To Focus On Her Acting Career

Sonali Phogat, who became a household name after entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card entry, is now planning to shift to Mumbai to focus on her acting career. For the unversed, Sonali is an actress-politician from Haryana who had put her acting career on the back burner for a while now.

The BB 14 contestant has revealed to TOI that she is looking for a house in Mumbai to pursue her passion for acting. Sonali shared, “I want to pursue acting and do more work here. There are a few offers that are coming my way, let’s see. I want to do good roles with good people in the industry. Since childhood, I wanted to be an actor and I did a few roles, but later, I didn’t get too many opportunities and I even got busy with my political career. Now, I want to get back to acting.”

She went on to add, “I want to do a woman-centric role, maybe a story of a lady who has gone through a lot of difficulties in life and how she battles them. I will always continue my political career. I feel responsible for those people who have chosen me, so I would like to continue with that as well.”

On being quizzed if she consciously quit acting at some point in the past, Sonali stated that she never really stopped acting, but just got busy with her political role. Sonali said, “I got into politics in 2008 and the people in my party knew about my interest in acting and I was a model, too. But later, my priority became politics and I gave less time to acting. However, I have always been an artiste at heart. So, I tried to balance things even then. I did TV shows like Tashan-E-Ishq (2015) and Amma (2016). I did a Satish Kaushik film in Haryanvi, titled Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti (2019). I was also a small part of the film, P Se Pyaar, F Se Farraar (2018) with Jimmy Shergill.”

“But now, I wish to give more time to acting. I am looking for a house in Mumbai, so that I can settle here and have my home here as well as in Haryana,” she added. Sonali concluded by stating that Bigg Boss has helped her a lot in terms of visibility. She says more people from all over the country know her now.

