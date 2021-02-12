Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Rakhi Sawant Uses Rs 14 Lakh From Prize Money To Reach Finale Week?

Yesterday's Ticket To Finale task in the Bigg Boss 14 house was quite interesting. The contestants were seen flouting all the rules yet again. In the end, Paras Chhabra, who was given the task of deciding the winner, did something unexpected! He declared Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the task. Since she has been nominated for the entire week, she chose Nikki Tamboli, who became the first finalist. As per the latest report, Bigg Boss gives yet another chance to the contestants- Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya (as Devoleena Bhattacharjee is nominated for the entire season, she didn't participate) to enter the finale week. Apparently, Rakhi Sawant became the second finalist! Read on to know how!

According to Mr Khabri Official, the twist here is that, the contestant who wants to go to the finale week, will have to use Rs 14 lakhs from the prize money. Which means that the contestant who will reach the finale this way, will not be getting the amount (Rs 14 lakh).

As per the preview, during this, Aly and Rahul get into an argument with Rakhi. The duo asks Rakhi not to use the money as it is huge sum and someone deserves all of it (full prize money). However, Rakhi doesn't agree and says, "Arrey mere friend mein kya yahan pooja karne aayi hun, mandir ki ghanti bajane aayi hun. Mujhe bhi toh finale jaana hai (My friend, I am not here to pray. I too want to go to the finale)."

Aly gets angry and yells at her; he decides to deposit the sum. Rakhi tries to stop him, but he refuses to and this makes her cry out loud.

Apparently, Rakhi uses Rs 14 lakh from the winning amount to enter the finale week. (She will not be getting the amount. Also, Rs 14 lakh will be deducted from the winner's prize amount.)

So, the nominated contestants are: Rubina, Devoleena, Aly and Rahul. Well, who do you think will be eliminated this week? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Rubina Dilaik Wins Ticket To Finale; Is Nikki Tamboli The First Finalist?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 February 11 Highlights: Paras Declares Rubina As The Winner, Nikki Becomes The First Finalist