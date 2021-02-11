Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Rubina Dilaik Wins Ticket To Finale; Is Nikki Tamboli The First Finalist?

Rubina Wins The Task; Nikki Is First Finalist!

As per The Khabri, Rahul had 40 sacks in the drum while Rubina had 30 sacks. Paras declared Rubina the winner of Ticket To Finale task. However, since Rubina is punished by Bigg Boss and is nominated for the whole season, with the special power she had, she made Nikki Tamboli the winner. With this, Nikki Tamboli became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14.

The Khabri Writes…

The Khabri wrote on Instagram, "Confirmed #TheKhabri Rahul had 40 Sacks In drum. Rubina had 30 sacks. Paras Declared #RubinaWinner. As #RubinaDilaik won the task she sent #NikkiTamboli into the Finale week."

Netizens Praise Jyotika & Paras

Meanwhile, netizens were happy with the verdict and praised Paras Chhabra (for announcing Rubina as the winner) and Jyotika (for helping her win, as she participated in the task and motivated the Shakti actress). Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans Praise Jyotika

Toheed: #JyotikaDilaik OMG LOVE THISS GIRL👏🏼 #JasminBhasin was going tooo negative!! But Jyotika 👏🏼😂 #BiggBoss14.

Mere Nishaan: Woaah Jyotika is doing such a FABULOUS job in this task 👏 Be it collecting sacs, stuffing them inside the barrels or protecting those barrels. She also helped Jaan to defend Nikki's barrel from Devo. Well done @JyotikaDilaik 🔥.

Tanu: Naina is the star of this task. She has played aggressively , played with a passion and man fiercely stood for her sister and gave back to jasmin and rahul ❤️❤️ DILAIK SISTERS ROCK. Three cheers 👍👍👍.

Fans Praise Paras

Aakrity: That's why he is a gamer. Love you #ParasChhabra. You were a deserving contender who never got his dues. You were real n raw. You are still the same. Thanku for supporting #RubinaDilaik. ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE.

Harshada D: #BB13 me sabse jyada Task radd huye hai par woh log jis tarah se khelte the Maza aa jata tha 👍aaj #BB14 walo ko ye samaz aaya hoga #ParasChhabra ne aaj dikha diya 36 aayenge 36 jayenge par #BiggBoss13 jaisa season nhi hoga apni bandi #RubinaDilaik jit gayi task 👏 #BiggBoss14.

@RubiholicA: #ParasChhabra really a mastermind in real. The decision he took was amazing. We will be forever grateful to paras for giving our girl ticket to finale.