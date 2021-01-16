Bigg Boss 14's Talent Manager Dies After A Major Accident Outside The Show's Set

Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14's two employees met with a major accident outside the set yesterday (January 15, 2021). One of the employees, Pista Dhakad, who was working as a talent manager with the production company Endemol Shine India, died on the spot after the major accident, reported Spotboye.

As per the report, after shooting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan on Film City set, the team packed up. Pista was with one of her assistants riding an Activa. It was dark and their bike slipped because of a pothole and both fell from the bike.

It is being said that the other assistant fell on the right side of the bike while Pista fell on the left side, and that's when a vanity van came from behind and ran over unknowingly. Apparently, the girl, who was 24 years old, died on the spot.

As she was an employee of a big production company, she had worked for popular shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is said that she was also on good terms with many actors, who are shocked with her demise.

