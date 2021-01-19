BB 14: Vikas Gupta & Jasmin Bhasin Get Into War Of Words On Twitter Over Aly Goni's Homophobic Comment

Vikas Gupta was out of the Bigg Boss 14 house due to medical issue. While he was out, the producer got into war of words on Twitter with the recently evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin over Aly Goni's alleged homophobic comments directed towards Vikas. It started with Vikas, who shared a video in which he seemed offended by Aly Goni, as the latter referred to him as 'Pavitra Bhabhi'.

Vikas wrote, "Pavitra Bhai Ho Ya Pavitra Bhabhi Insaan Ho (It doesn't matter if you're a male or female, what matters is if you're a decent person). Disappointed to see that being called a woman is derogatory to these idiots. This clip showed people for who they really are. @AlyGoni Thank you for finding me beautiful & calling me a woman, it's a compliment." But, Jasmin came in support of her boyfriend Aly and told Vikas that Aly was referring to Pavitra Punia and not him.

Jasmin wrote, "Either you actually misunderstood @AlyGoni or maybe you intentionally want to misunderstand him but just fyi he clearly said humari pavitra bhabhi because as you know @PavitraPunia_ was a contestant who has expressed her love for @KhanEijaz so it was for that Pavitra Bhabhi." She also wrote, "Samjhe mastermind ji 😉 So chill and get well soon ❤️."

Although Vikas thanked Jasmin for clarifying 'Pavitra misunderstanding', he shared yet another video in which Aly made a homophobic comment. He wrote, "Pls watch this cause I don't recall any cricket game being played on our new year party. It's not about calling me names like #Chakka or the insensitivity but the fear of the same treatment to the younger LGBT community Thankyou Jasmine for clearing pavitra misunderstanding🙂."

While many slammed Jasmin for supporting Aly, a few of them supported Aly. They clarified that he didn't comment on Vikas. A user shared the same video, which had much clarity, and wrote, "@lostboy54 this has already been cleared. They meant to say Archi ne maara chakka. Means her reply was savage, and she hit a sixer! Please don't twist words!! You were not mocked at all! #BiggBoss14."

