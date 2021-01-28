Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's Mother Dismisses Arshi Khan’s Claims, Says She Wants To Meet And Surprise Her Son

Vikas Gupta has had an emotionally charged journey on Bigg Boss 14 after he came on board as a challenger. The TV producer has talked about his problems with his family members and has also opened up about his financial woes. Vikas has even alleged on the show that Arshi Khan was in contact with his mother and had been blackmailing him at one point in time.

And now, Vikas’ mother Sharda Gupta has broken her silence over the matter and has come out in support of her son. She told SpotBoyE, “I have no clue what Arshi Khan is talking about. Yes, I did speak to her two and half years back but there was nothing personal that I shared with her that she is using it against Vikas. Don’t know it might be her game plan but I never spoke anything with Arshi Khan whatsoever that she is accusing Vikas and there is such a big issue made out of it.”

For the unversed, a while back, Arshi had revealed that Vikas’ mother had called her crying after Vikas had abandoned her. She had said, "She needed him but he did not help her. His mother called and told me that Vikas had asked her to not talk to me. She also told me that Vikas does not take care of her. She needs 50,000 rupees for her medicines etc. Vikas did not take care of her, he even kicked her out of his house and sent her away to Dehradun."

However, Vikas himself has also opened up about his differences with his mother and brother recently on the show. On being quizzed about it, Vikas’s mother said that fights are okay as they take place in every family. TOI quoted her as saying, “Fights take place in every family and it is totally okay. Nevertheless, I want to meet my son and surprise him. It’s just that I want him to forget everything and move on happily in life and not come under anybody’s influence."

