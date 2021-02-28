Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Visits Rakhi Sawant’s Ailing Mother, Actress Shares Heartwarming Pics

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has been busy taking care of her ailing mother who is battling cancer and has also undergone treatment. Ever since she stepped out of the BB house, the actress is constantly sharing videos and photos from the hospital and from home on her social media handle, urging fans to pray for her mother.

And now, Rakhi has shared a new post on her Instagram, where we can Bigg Boss 14 challenger Vikas Gupta visiting her mother, Jaya Bheda. She shared a series of heartwarming pictures and called Vikas her 'sweetheart brother’ in the caption. For the unversed, Vikas addressed Rakhi as his sister inside the BB house, and the duo has continued the relationship even outside.

She shared the pictures and wrote, "My sweetheart brother “Vikas gupta” ,completed my family.love you brother !! @jaya.sawant.3597 @lostboyjourney." Check out the post below:

Vikas too shared the same pictures on his Instagram account and lauded Rakhi for being so strong and entertaining everyone. He wrote, "#RakhiSawant I am so proud of you that even when you knew your mother is going through such serious illness you continued to entertain people, you worked hard so you could earn and justify the money you get from #biggboss14 which today you are using to get your mother treated. I shall be chanting for auntie and the operation to go successful. I had so much fun being with her & also I think her new hairstyle is super cool. By now after meeting me she also believes the same 😊😎 I am here and you know it #vikasgupta ❤️" (sic)

For the uninitiated, many celebrities have extended their support to Rakhi. Recently, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth visited her ailing mother in the hospital. Rakhi and her mom have also thanked Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for their love and support in a video message.

