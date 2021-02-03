Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh To Enter The House As Rakhi Sawant’s Connection; Eijaz To Re-Enter Soon!

The audience are all set to witness Family Week in the Bigg Boss 14 house, wherein the contestants will welcome their connections, who will support them in their game. As we revealed earlier, Jasmin Bhasin will be re-entering to support Aly. It is also being said that Jaan Kumar Sanu will be entering the house as Nikki Tamboli's connection. As per the latest report, Vindu Dara Singh will be entering the house as Rakhi Sawant's connection.

It was earlier revealed that Rakhi's husband Ritesh might enter the house as her connection, but looks like it is not happening! As per TOI report, Vindu is in quarantine and is expected to enter Bigg Boss 14 house by next week.

There are also reports that Eijaz Khan will be entering the house by early next week. With his entry, Devoleena will be exiting the house.

It has to be recalled that recently Disha Parmar refuted to enter the house as Rahul Vaidya's connection. Vikas Gupta also clarified that he is not entering the house as Rahul Vaidya's connection. He tweeted, "Everyday A new housemate #RahulVaidya #RakhiSawant #AbhinavShukla I ain't going to #Biggboss14 as anyone's connection. It was a sarcastic 🙄 poll. There's enough happening here. I need myself and I am learning to keep myself first 😊 #VikasGupta."

Meanwhile, others who might be entering the house as contestants' connections are - Arshi Khan's Brother Farhaan, Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika, Manu Punjabi (for Eijaz Khan) and Rahul Mahajan (for Abhinav Shukla).

