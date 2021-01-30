Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Abhinav Shukla Says He Wants To Go Home; Salman Khan Slams Nikki Tamboli

After a week full of drama, it's time for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 14. As per the promo that is doing the rounds on social media, host Salman Khan will be seen slamming Abhinav and Nikki for their behaviour.

In the promo, Abhinav, who is miffed with Rakhi's behaviour, talks about the same with Salman, but latter was in no mood to listen. Salman called Rakhi an entertainer, which didn't go down well with Abhinav and told Salman that he wants to go home.

For the uninitiated, during time loop task, Abhinav took the task in his own hand and removed Rakhi in the first round itself, to keep her away from him. This didn't go down well with Rakhi, who was playing the task with all her heart. Hence, she decided to irritate Abhinav. She crossed her limit and even pulled the strings of his shorts. Abhinav was worried with Rakhi's behaviour towards him and that was the reason he took up this matter in front of Salman. When audiences thought Salman would bash Rakhi, it turned out the other way around.

In the video, Salman can be seen saying, "Rakhi is ghar ki sabse badi entertainer hain. Uska fayda sabse zyada kisko ho raha hai (Rakhi is the biggest entertainer in the house, who is benefitting the most from her)?" Rubina interferes, "Pure ghar ko sir (The entire house, sir)" while Salman retorts, "Are you guys right or the rest of the house is right?"

Rubina then says, "There is no right and wrong sir." Salman then responds in a firm voice, "There is! Sirf aur sirf Abhinav ko fayda ho raha hai (Only Abhinav has been benefitted)." Abhinav, who is upset with Salman's response, folds his hands and says, "Theek hai sir to mujhe wo fayda bikul nahi chahiye. Haath jod ke sabse samne kehna chahta hoon (Alright sir, I do not want such gains. I fold my hands and want to say that)."

Salman cuts him short, and asks Abhinav to let him finish. The Radhe actor asks Abhinav not to overreact to things like these and if there was something wrong then they would have discussed. Abhinav then stands up and says, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now!"

Also, Salman will be seen slamming Nikki. He says, "Nikki, Kya change aya, aapme. Tujhme. Tu bola hi nahi ja raha mujhse. Inspite, jaise ki aap behave kar rahe ho. Mai apse aap kar k baat kar raha hu (What are the changes that you have had? I am still speaking to you with respect). Ek baar samajhaya, nahi samajh aya. Dusri baar samjhaya nahi samaj aya. Teesri baar ke baad jao bhaad mein. (I can explain things to you once or twice but if you cannot understand even after I explained thrice, I do not care)."

