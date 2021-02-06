Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Contestants; Asks Rakhi Sawant To Leave

This week also on Bigg Boss 14, it was all about Rakhi Sawant, who yet again was seen crossing lines and calling names as well as mocking her inmates. Also, Arshi Khan went overboard, provoked Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was seen destroying Bigg Boss property in anger. Provoking and mocking have been a part of the game since beginning. But, one who goes overboard is not spared! Well, this is what will happen in this Weekend Ka Vaar! In the promotional video, which was aired in Saturday's episode, Salman Khan was seen extremely angry and lashing out at the contestants. Salman also slammed contestants for saying that it is being done for content.

In the promo, he was seen saying, "Lokhandwala, tum kaha se Chand se aye ho (Where have you come from, the moon)?" It has to be recalled that Nikki Tamboli had called Rakhi's makeup brand a 'Lokhandwala brand'.

Salman goes on to say, "Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aaplog bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain. (Why do we hear that 'you are doing this for content'? Am I doing this for content? May content go to hell. We show what you guys do and say inside the house)."

The Radhe actor then takes Rakhi to task. He sends her to a room, and tells her that he always supported her, but if she cannot stop herself from crossing line and call that entertainment, then they don't want it. He asked her to leave and opened the door of the house.

He said, "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You accuse people, question their characters)." When Rakhi tries to explain herself, "Bolna sahi nahi hai sir but (It is wrong to say but)," he yells at her and says, "Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it at all. If you cannot stop yourself from crossing the limit, you may simply walk out of the house right now)."

Bigg Boss opens the main gate, while others look shocked and Nikki murmurs, "Baap re (Oh, God)!" Will Rakhi leave the house? Well, we will have to watch the episode to know the same.

