Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar February 14 Highlights: Disha Parmar Enters To Meet Rahul; Devoleena Gets Evicted

The February 14 episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan's entry on the stage. The host talks about the upcoming grand finale and asks the audience to be careful with the votes. He greets the contestants and wishes them on Valentine's Day. He teases Rubina Dilaik as Abhinav Shukla is not inside the house, while Rahul Vaidya sings his song Teri Yaad for Disha Parmar. Rahul gets emotional and tells Salman that he wants to meet her for half-an-hour.

Salman gives a new task to the housemates. He tells them to give a black rose to co-contestant who has broken their heart in the house. Aly Goni gives a black rose to Rakhi Sawant and brings up the mean things she said about Jasmin Bhasin. Rakhi then gives a black rose to Rubina and says she underestimates her as she is a challenger. Devoleena also gives a black rose to Rubina while Nikki Tamboli gives a black rose to Aly for not taking a stand for her when she was right. Rubina returns the favour to Rakhi because she hurt Abhinav a lot. And then, Rahul gives a black rose to Nikki but says that he wants to end the negativity.

This is followed by Aly and Jasmin’s couple dance while Rahul sing a special song he made for them. And then, Salman calls a wedding band and everyone starts dancing. Disha Parmar enters the house surprising Rahul. She is dancing and happy to meet him. He greets her and thanks her and gets emotional. Disha tells her beau that the last 5 months of her life have been the most boring. Disha greets everyone. Rahul gets down on his knee and proposes her again. She pulls his leg and asks for a big fat wedding and a bigger diamond. Disha then brings a placard and accepts Rahul's proposal. Rahul invites Salman and the housemates and everyone wishes the couple.

Later on, Salman Khan also conducts the 'galat faimi ke gubbare’ task with the housemates. He then talks about the finale and introduces a brand-new trophy and proceeds towards this week’s eliminations. He first announces that the contestants will bid adieu to the supporters. Salman then pranks everyone by saying that Rubina has been eliminated. Aly and everyone is shocked and the door opens too. Rubina starts saying everyone goodbye but then Salman stops Rubina and asks her to send Devoleena Bhattacharjee out. Since Devoleena got the least votes, she bids adieu to everyone and exits the house

