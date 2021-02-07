Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar February 7 Highlights: Arshi Khan Gets Eliminated From The House

The February 7 episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Salman khan expressing his displeasure to be back on the show. He tells the housemates that he hates to come and scold them. The host is of the opinion that the housemates are taking him for granted.

Salman then comes to Rakhi Sawant and suggests her to work on her behaviour. He also states that he is not happy with the words used by Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik during their recent fight with Rakhi. Salman tells the housemates that their behaviour in the house is hugely underwhelming. He points out that Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan act as 'Khabris’ and pass around information in a wrong way from others to Abhinav. Rubina clarifies that she does not get instigated by anyone's words. Nikki also clarifies her stand to Rubina.

This is followed by Salman meeting the guests who will be entering the house this week.

Vindu Dara Singh, who is here for Rakhi, says he is not happy to see the housemates' behaviour. Rubina's sister breaks down whilst trying to speak on her sister’s behalf. Salman tells her that he is happy to see her go inside the house Rahul Mahajan and Jasmin Bhasin express their happiness with Salman Khan for schooling the contestants. Jasmin is also seen pointing out that Abhinav and Rubina should have drawn a line when Rakhi early on.

Rubina then confesses that she had a lot of therapy as she had temper issues and suicidal tendencies 7-8 years back. She feels the atmosphere in the BB house is leading her towards the same. Salman advises her and says she needs to love herself more.

Later, before entering the house, Toshi Sabri sings a song while Jasmin performs on 'Chunari Chunari’ song with Salman Khan. The host then asks the housemates as to who they think will leave the house this week. Most of the housemates take Devoleena Bhattacharjee's name. But then, Salman reveals that Arshi Khan is being eliminated from the house this week. Arshi meets everyone and gets emotional whilst bidding goodbye to the house.

