Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar January 17 Highlights: Salman Khan Reveals No One Will Be Eliminated This Week

The January 17 episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Rakhi Sawant’s spectacular dance followed by Rahul Vaidya's singing during Lohri celebrations. Salman Khan is seen having a lot of fun and even imitates Eijaz Khan.

This is followed by a task where contestants reveal their weakness and who in the house has taken advantage of it. Nikki Tamboli states that being rude is her weakness and many contestants like Eijaz and Rakhi took her advantage. Rubina Dilaik says her concern about people is her weakness and Eijaz took advantage. Abhinav Shukla slams Rahul whilst stating that his patience was taken advantage of. Rakhi states that whatever she does, people think she is fake.

This is followed by Sargun Mehta and Harry Sandhu gracing the BB stage and interacting with the housemates. They introduce a new task in which the contestants have to 'feed fareb ke laddoos’ to their fellow inmates. The task leads to an argument between Rubina and Arshi Khan. Rubina disagrees and throws the laddoo and Salman calls her unsporting.

After the task, Rakhi, Rubina, Abhinav and Nikki are seen talking about Arshi’s behaviour. Abhinav also tells Rubina that she shouldn't have thrown the laddoo.

Later Eijaz Khan's 'high five’ to Rubina Dilaik in an argument is discussed. Rubina and Abhinav explain why they felt Eijaz's high five was not right. Eijaz clarifies and explains that he did not disrespect and if anyone feels that way, he will leave the show. He also points out that Rubina herself has several times kept her hand in front of his face. Host Salman says Abhinav's reaction was not justified and clears the air by stating that Eijaz's gesture was not inappropriate.

Salman then comes to this week’s eliminations and asks contestants to choose which nominated contestant should be eliminated. Aly Goni, Rakhi, Eijaz and Arshi take Nikki’s name by stating her bad behaviour as the reason. Salman then tries explaining to Nikki that if so many people are telling that she is misbehaving, she has to listen to them. He adds that she can definitely improve if she does not get eliminated. Eventually, Salman Khan reveals that no one will be eliminated this week whilst adding that these nominations will be carried forward for next week.

