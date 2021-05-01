Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik And Kumkum Bhagya Actress Ashlesha Savant Test Positive For COVID-19

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress took to her social media account to inform her fans and well-wishers about testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. She revealed that she will be under home quarantine for 17 days. Rubina also requested all those who have come in contact with her in the last 5-7 days to get themselves tested.

Rubina captioned her post as, 'Covid positive' and wrote, "I always look out for silver lining!! I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me over the past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!" Check out the post below:

As soon as Rubina shared her COVID-19 diagnosis, many fellow celebrities and her Bigg Boss co-contestants such as Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Mahajan wished her a quick recovery in the comments sections.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik Slams Hacker: Use Your Energy On The Crisis

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya actress Ashlesha Savant has also tested positive for COVID-19. Ashlesha took to her Instagram account to share the news. She also shared about being under home quarantine while following her doctor’s protocols in her post.

The actress shared a picture of an oximeter and thermometer in her hand and wrote, “I tested positive for COVID-19 today, Following my Doctor’s Protocol. Isolating and quarantined at home. Please take care and stay safe. Most importantly stay calm. Prayers and strength for all. Thank you for your love and support.” Take a look!

Fellow actors and colleagues such as Nakuul Mehta, Ritu Chaudhary, Supriya Shukla, Keerit Kelkar, Jasvir Kaur, Mahhi Vij, Sourabh Raj Jain among others sent their love and asked her to take care and get well soon.

ALSO READ: Aniruddh Dave In ICU After Testing Positive For COVID 19; Nia Sharma, Ronit Roy & Other TV Celebs Pray For Him

In other related news, Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Aly Goni has tested negative for coronavirus and is keeping well now. Aly took to his social media and shared the news with his fans on Friday evening. He also thanked everyone for their love and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they develop symptoms in his post.