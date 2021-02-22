Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik: My Relationship With Abhinav Shukla Has Got Better And Become Stronger

Rubina Dilaik On Her Equation With Husband Abhinav Shukla

Many people don't know that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had applied for a divorce before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple was in their separation period till November 2020 and had decided to give second chance to their relationship in Bigg Boss house. Thankfully, after spending time together in the show, the couple resolved the issues between them and fell in love with each other again. While speaking about her relationship with Abhinav, Rubina told Times of India, "Yes, my relationship with Abhinav (Shukla) has got better and become stronger. When you keep your most intimate relationship in the public eye and that too in a most vulnerable state, then your protective instinct comes out. Then to protect that relationship you find ways and means to make it stronger. Bigg Boss gave us an opportunity to do that and with utmost confidence, we say that we have found new strength within each other."

Rubina On Her Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin

In the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina Dilaik had a war of words with Jasmin Bhasin. The Naagin 4 actress said that Rubina controls the entire house and has an authoritative nature. Well, Rubina and Jasmin have fought quite often in the house. However, after Jasmin's exit, Rubina took care of Aly Goni like a younger brother. And now, the Bigg Boss 14 winner stated that she has forgotten all the issues with her and doesn't want to carry the burden and baggage of past things. She wants to give some space and time to Jasmin to think about our relationship. Rubina said, "I have forgiven what she has done, I am on a way to forget things also but for me to make another effort she has to be receptive. 'Aur Uske liye woh Tabhi hoga jab woh Apna pichle baggage chod degi'. It will be nice and easier for her also. I feel moving on in life is more important than holding on to things."

Rubina Dilaik Doesn’t Want To Hold Any Grudges Against Rahul Vaidya

The top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 14 - Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya have had several arguments inside the house. The duo often had a clash of opinions inside the house. In the last week of the show, Rubina and Rahul resolved their issues and maintained a cordial relationship with each other. When quipped about the same, Rubina Dilaik praised Rahul Vaidya for ending the show on a cordial note. She said, "I had told him let's make a conscious decision that if not being friends at least we try to resolve things. Because I felt yahan se aage kya leke jaayenge. I am happy we both put in that effort."

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik has worked in several TV shows. She shot to fame with her role Radhika in Chotti Bahu. She has last featured in a full-fledged role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from that, she has also been part of the shows like Entertainment Ki Raat, Tu Aashiqui, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bigg Boss 12, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Bigg Boss 13 and so on.