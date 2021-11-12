Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Accuses Rajiv Adatia Of Inappropriately Touching Her; Netizens React

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan has been thrown out of the house for her violent behaviour. For the unversed, she was unhappy after being betrayed by her friends in the VIP task. Hence, she pledged to make their lives miserable inside the house. On the other hand, the Punjabi singer also accused wild card contestant and Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia of touching her inappropriately when she was in the washroom.

Rajiv tried to defend himself and said that he didn't touch her. On the other hand, Neha Bhasin even tried to make Afsana Khan understand, however, Afsana went furious and threatened to tarnish his image. Jay Bhanushali also tried to make Afsana Khan understand that it is a family show and such accusations could affect Rajiv's image in the outside world.

Unfortunately, Afsana Khan was in no mood to listen to anyone, as she later threatened Rajiv Adatia and Shamita Shetty to file a case against them. Moreover, Afsana also tried to kill herself by taking a knife in her hand. Her violent act didn't go down well with the housemates as they asked Bigg Boss to take action immediately.

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Loses Her Cool Over VIP Task

Later, Bigg Boss called Afsana Khan into the confession room and throws her out of the house. Despite receiving orders from the Bigg Boss, she refused to leave the show and tried to defend herself.

Varun Sood Calls Pratik Sehajpal Fans 'Toxic' As They Troll Divya Agarwal For Winning Bigg Boss OTT

Afsana Khan's actions have indeed become a hot topic on social media. Many netizens reacted to her actions on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

@Muzzammilthakur "#AfsanaKhan has completely lost her mind. She is saying if a Guy will touch her she will purposely pull her top up. #BiggBoss15." @Thatsyourmannnn "Shame on @ColorsTV @BiggBoss for using #AfsanaKhan for TRP. She should have shown doors after her first breakdown itself. But they kept her just to get some intense reactions from her. It's really sad how this P@thetic bb stans are blaming #ShamitaShetty for this. #BiggBoss15." @nimra456890 "#AfsanaKhan was having a panic attack....wht kind of panic attack is tht? When i hv an attack i can barely form words...neither do the people i hv seen....no one sputters nonsense. Who calms down just like tht? when in confession room she suddenly got normal #ShamitaShetty #BB15." @DebeshNandi7 "#AfsanaKhan should have been #UmarRiaz first priority to take in the VIP zone. She was very close to him. Instead Umar did what Karan Kundra told him to do. I feel bad for #AfsanaKhan because she has used by everyone for their game. Wish her peace & happiness." @Purelybigboss "people who are supporting #Afsanakhan on basis of her being a women and having mental health issues should take at a look at themselves really hard cuz you guys don't have a moral compass.what she did to #RajivAdatia was mental harassment. she wasn't having a panic attack. #BB15."

(Social media posts are unedited)

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

