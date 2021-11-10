Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Asked To Leave House After Trying To Hurt Herself With Knife? Rashami Desai Reacts

In Bigg Boss 15, during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had revealed that the game is going to get tougher and the contestants in the house will have to secure a spot in the VIP zone to become the contender for finale. In the latest episode, housemates were seen competing to enter VIP zone. Captain Umar Riaz had to choose three of them between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash and Afsana Khan and he chose Karan, Nishant and Tejasswi, leaving Afsana, which left her hurt. The situation went out of control as the singer lost her calm and was seen hurting herself for not being given the VIP ticket.

While being seated near the kitchen area, Afsana was seen telling Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Karan and Umar that she was everyone's clear target and they wanted to remove her. Afsana says that this show is not at all about maintaining relationships, and starts screaming and hitting herself. She went on to add that they've challenged the wrong person and goes out of control. Afsana, who shares a very close bond with Umar, Tejasswi and Karan, was hurt as she felt she was ditched by her friends.



Jay Bhanushali, who understood her sentiments, was seen telling her that she is bound to get upset but not to this extent. In a few seconds, Afsana Khan was seen picking up the knife and goes to harm herself after throwing away a few things. Umar, Jay and Karan Kundrra rush towards her to stop her and try to calm her down but to no respite. Afsana seemed in no mood to calm down. Apparently, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house as she tried to harm herself.

This incident has got mixed reaction from the viewers and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami too expressed her views on the judgement people are making.

Reacting to the incident, Rashami shared a cryptic post on social media without mentioning the name of the singer. She expressed her views on the judgement people are making about the singer.

The actress tweeted, "More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she's going thru. Inside out ppl only judge and for what ? We all learn from own & others mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact. BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI..."

When a user asked if she was commenting about Afsana, she replied, "Unhone dikhaya but logo ne mazak banaya. Really sad 💔 💔💔💔💔"