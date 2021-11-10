Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Asked To Leave House After Trying To Hurt Herself With Knife? Rashami Desai Reacts
In Bigg Boss 15, during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had revealed that the game is going to get tougher and the contestants in the house will have to secure a spot in the VIP zone to become the contender for finale. In the latest episode, housemates were seen competing to enter VIP zone. Captain Umar Riaz had to choose three of them between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash and Afsana Khan and he chose Karan, Nishant and Tejasswi, leaving Afsana, which left her hurt. The situation went out of control as the singer lost her calm and was seen hurting herself for not being given the VIP ticket.
While
being
seated
near
the
kitchen
area,
Afsana
was
seen
telling
Shamita
Shetty,
Jay
Bhanushali,
Karan
and
Umar
that
she
was
everyone's
clear
target
and
they
wanted
to
remove
her.
Afsana
says
that
this
show
is
not
at
all
about
maintaining
relationships,
and
starts
screaming
and
hitting
herself.
She
went
on
to
add
that
they've
challenged
the
wrong
person
and
goes
out
of
control.
Afsana,
who
shares
a
very
close
bond
with
Umar,
Tejasswi
and
Karan,
was
hurt
as
she
felt
she
was
ditched
by
her
friends.
Jay Bhanushali, who understood her sentiments, was seen telling her that she is bound to get upset but not to this extent. In a few seconds, Afsana Khan was seen picking up the knife and goes to harm herself after throwing away a few things. Umar, Jay and Karan Kundrra rush towards her to stop her and try to calm her down but to no respite. Afsana seemed in no mood to calm down. Apparently, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house as she tried to harm herself.
This incident has got mixed reaction from the viewers and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami too expressed her views on the judgement people are making.
Reacting
to
the
incident,
Rashami
shared
a
cryptic
post
on
social
media
without
mentioning
the
name
of
the
singer.
She
expressed
her
views
on
the
judgement
people
are
making
about
the
singer.
The actress tweeted, "More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she's going thru. Inside out ppl only judge and for what ? We all learn from own & others mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact. BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI..."
More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she’s going thru.— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 9, 2021
Inside out ppl only judge and for what ?
We all learn from own & others mistakes.
Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact
BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…
When a user asked if she was commenting about Afsana, she replied, "Unhone dikhaya but logo ne mazak banaya. Really sad 💔 💔💔💔💔"