Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan's Fiance Reacts To Salman Reprimanding Her; Feels These 2 Can Backstab Her

It has just been about two weeks that Bigg Boss 15 started, the contestants have already started planning, plotting and playing their game in the show. So much that recently Bigg Boss punished all contestants and even we saw shocking mid-week double eviction. Every contestant has been grabbing headlines for one or the other reason.

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took Afsana Khan to task for her unruly behaviour. He even wondered how her fiance would be dealing with such tempered person. Now, Afsana's fiance Saajz has himself reacted to her behaviour and Slaman reprimanding her for the same.



Regarding Afsana's behaviour, Saajz was quoted by TOI as saying, "Afsana is strong and has a clean heart. She is finding it difficult to adjust with others and is facing issues inside the house because she doesn't understand politics. Isliye personality mein thoda change lag raha hai. Jitne bade celebs hain ghar mein unko pata hona chahiye ki ek sensitive insaan ko kaise handle karna chahiye. I agree that she may have said a few things, which were not right and was aggressive but she stood for herself. Of course, Afsana needs to exercise control over her behaviour par unka gussa saara ek hi point par hai.Woh akeli padd gayi hain ghar mein."

Regarding Salman reprimanding her, he believed that the host has always guided the contestants and did the same with her and was all praise for him the way he guided her to the right path.

He said, "Salman sir is our senior and hum unki kisi bhi baat ka bura nahi maan sakte. Hamaare star guru log hamein gaali bhi de ya samjhaaye toh hum uska bura maan hi nahi sakte. I have seen people being pulled up by Salman sir in previous editions of the reality show aur unki life bann gayi hai. So, I won't feel bad even if he pulls up Afsana in the next episode as well."

But he was upset that what other contestants said about Afsana was not mentioned. He felt that both Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotain kept instigating her. While he mentioned that Shamita called Afsana 'sh*t lady'. Vishal, too, had said something nasty to her last week.

Saajz said that this is just a game and a phase. He added that Afsana has all the qualities of a winner and just needs a push. He further said that Salman encouraged her and he is sure that Afsana has taken a cue from the weekend episode and will play well.

When asked who she should be wary of, he said, "All of us can see that Vishal and Shamita are against her. But the two people who I feel can backstab her are Jay Bhanushali and Simba Nagpal."