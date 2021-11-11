Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Loses Her Cool Over VIP Task

Every contestant has their eyes on the prestigious 'VIP Zone' that will get them straight to the finale! Karan, Tejasswi, Umar and Nishant have all managed to secure themselves in this elite club and have been made the 'Sanchalaks' of the tasks that will give others a chance to become a VIP as well. Afsana decides to make her move and approaches them to cut a deal with them. As per the deal, they would favour her during the task so that she can become a VIP as well. She feels confident that she will become a VIP with this deal, but the future has something else in store for her.

Reality hits Afsana hard as she finds out that they have played here after striking a new deal with another contestant. Feeling betrayed, she breaks down and starts creating an absolute ruckus inside the house. She calls them out and angrily says, "BIGG BOSS, yahaan pe kuch ho jaayega! Mere saath game chali hai. Main target thi inki!" The housemates try to calm her down, but Afsana refuses to budge and snaps at everyone present.

While the drama to move into the VIP club continues, the housemates also manage to have some lighter moments together. Jay tells the love birds Karan and Tejasswi about the first time he met his wife, Mahhi Vij in a club. He revealed how Mahhi didn't give him any attention and how he had to pursue her for months before she started responding to him. He reveals that when they got together, how Jay started ignoring Mahhi just to see if she comes around. Tejasswi asks Karan whether he intends to ignore her just like that, which Karan promptly denies. Jay and Tejasswi then start pulling his leg about his ex-girlfriends and Tejasswi even ask Karan why he does not talk to her about them. Karan wittily replies by telling her to save some conversations for the outside!

Varun Sood Calls Pratik Sehajpal Fans 'Toxic' As They Troll Divya Agarwal For Winning Bigg Boss OTT

BB 15: Ridhi Dogra Bashes Vishal Kotian For Mocking Her Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat For Dating Shamita Shetty

Catch these fun moments on 'BIGG BOSS' presented by TRESemmé, powered by Knorr and Dabur Dantrakshak Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS!