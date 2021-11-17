Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan To Make A Comeback On The Show Again After Her Infamous Exit?

Singer Afsana Khan who was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 was asked to leave from the same after she had a huge panic attack post her ugly brawl with contestants Rajiv Adatia and Shamita Shetty. Her exit was met with mixed reactions from the netizens. However, the latest buzz is that Afsana might make a comeback on the show.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Afsana Khan has returned to Mumbai and had a meeting with the makers of Bigg Boss 15. The news report further added that the 'Titliyaan' singer had a brief meeting with the channel and creative heads regarding her presumable comeback on the show. The report added that there are 80 percent chances that the singer may return on the show.

Bigg Boss 15 November 12 Highlights: Afsana Leaves The House, Pratik And Umar Fight It Out

Afsana Khan had allegedly accused Rajiv Adatia of allegedly inappropriately touching her during the VIP Room task and had furthermore threatened him of legal action. She had also gotten into a verbal spat with Shamita Shetty regarding the same. The 'Tere Laare' singer had then suffered a big breakdown wherein she tried to hurt herself by a kitchen knife. She was then reprimanded by Bigg Boss and was asked to leave the house. The singer was refusing to leave without taking Rajiv with her but she then cooled down after having a chat with her fiance Saajz. Despite her nasty brawl with Rajiv, the latter looked visibly disappointed with her exit as the two had shared a good bond when he first entered the show as a wild card.

Exclusive: Bigg Boss 15 Favouritism Towards Shamita Shetty Unfair, Says Rakesh Paul

Afsana Khan had also got support from former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Himanshi Khurrana and Rashami Desai. Himanshi had tweeted stating, "Kehte Hai Logo Ko heart ,kidney,lungs,eyes Har organ Ki Bimari Pe Hayeeee Bolna Hai Par Dimaag Ki Bimari Pe hahaha Karna Hai ....Jaise Woh Shareer Ka Hisaa Nahi ..... panic attack is serious problem bus Galat Jga Aa Jaye to Mjaak ban Jata Ha." While Rashami Desai had stated, "Ofcourse! It's not easy for the house also to handle such things but it's ur duty also to keep your mind/thoughts/emotions healthy. Par Nahi Piche Pad Jao Julus Nikalo Aur GALIYA DO...from fake account Broken heart tab mental health/illness Gayi Tel bechne."