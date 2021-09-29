Bigg Boss 15: After Backing Out Due To Panic Attacks, Afsana Khan Decides To Return: Report

Bigg Boss 15, which will soon hit the television screens, is creating a lot of buzz these days, especially regarding the contestants list. Recently, the makers had revealed a promo which gave a glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan, who will be participating in Salman Khan's show. Apparently, the celebrity contestants are qurantined in a hotel in Mumbai.

However, recently, it was said that Punjabi singer Afsana Khan suffered panic attacks and left the city. It was said that the 'Titliaan Warga' singer has backed out from Salman Khan's show. She had also shared a few snapshots of articles which mentioned about her panic attacks. However, the latest report suggests that the singer has decided to return to the show!

Yes, you read it right! As per TOI report, Afsana has decided to take up the challenge all over again. She is expected to join her co-contestants tonight.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's true that Afsana had to back out of Bigg Boss due to medical reasons and on the advice of her doctors. We had started looking out for her replacement overnight. However, after staying out for a day, she has now decided to return to Bigg Boss. Participating in the reality show is a big opportunity and we are glad that she is back in the nick of time. She is flying back tonight."

The celebrities are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house in a day or two while the show hosted by Salman will hit the tube on October 2.