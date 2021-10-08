Bigg Boss 15: Akasa's Mother Says ‘Akasa Is Probably Seeing Her Brother In Pratik; He’s Taking In Another Way'

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a huge buzz ever since it premiered. This time, the makers have roped in popular contestants for the show and some of them- Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat, have come from Bigg Boss OTT, of course. The contestants have been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. The 'dangal' in 'jungle' has already started. Also, audiences are also witnessing the beginning of a few love stories!

Since the last couple of days, Akasa was seen discussing with her inmates- Meisha Iyer and Donal Bisht about her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal. He in turn had also opened up about having a soft corner for her and had confessed the same to her as well, saying that she is the only girl in the house with whom he bonds. However, Akasa's mother Amreeta Singh has made shocking comment saying, her daughter has no soft corner for him and that he is 'behind' the singer!



Akasa's mother was quoted by TOI as saying, "We are all very connected in the house and she is missing us badly. We have always been together and she is always funny and into the small 'nok-jhoks'. She is talking to everyone as she would talk to her family."

Akasa's mother also went on to saying that Akasa is probably seeing her brother in him and he is taking in another way! She also added that she is taking care of everyone and there is nothing to speculate.

The singer's mother further added, "Pratik is pretty much behind Akasa. Akasa is probably seeing her brother Ashu (Aasa Singh) in Pratik. Pratik is taking it in another way. He is trying to spend more and more time with her. She is taking care of everyone. She is in the kitchen all the time. She has no soft corner for Pratik and there is nothing to speculate. She is always funny and into mischief. I have seen Pratik and he is always with girls. He wants to be very friendly with girls. I don't know how they will show it but there is nothing like that."