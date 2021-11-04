Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh Wants To Throw Some ‘Chappals’ At Pratik Sehajpal; Find Out Why

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting with each passing day, and the contestants inside the house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain fans. In the latest episode, viewers witnessed a big fight between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. On the other hand, the equations between the housemates have also changed.

Amidst all, Akasa Singh, who got eliminated last week from the Bigg Boss 15 house, recently opened up about the housemates and her equations with them. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akasa said, "I am the one who has already planned a reunion party at my place. I want to see how they will behave outside the game. I will be closer to people like Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Tejasswi Prakash. There will be more hanging out there for sure."

When asked about Pratik Sehajpal, who shared a strong bond of friendship with Akasa Singh, she said, "I am waiting for Pratik to come out. I think I need to throw some chappals, thoda reh gaya (some of that remains). I really value the friendship we had and I really am grateful for him being on the show because he took care of me. I felt like he had my back throughout."

Akasa Singh further stated that she broke down after coming out of the show, as she regrets not showing her aggression in the house. She said, "I regret it now but then I was like this cool person. The moment the door shut, I fell down and wailed. I probably scared the volunteers there. It was all darkness and I fell to the ground and I was wailing as if I don't know what happened. I want to go back in."

Talking about Akasa Singh, the singer has sung famous songs like Bollywood. She has lent her voice to songs like 'Aithey Aa', 'Kheech Meri Photo', 'Kudi Gujrat Di', 'Dil Na Jaaneya', 'Dhak Dhak' and so on.