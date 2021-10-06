Bigg Boss 15: All Junglewasis Nominated Because Of Pratik; Karan Kundrra Calls Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

The Bigg Boss 15 house turned upside down in the latest episode as contestants got into major fights. Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal get into a big fight after Pratik stole the 'Junglewasis' task file, which could give them an entry into the main house. Irked with the same, Junglewasis barged into the main house area and started looking for map. Pratik started poking Jay, who was also helping his team to search the map. Soon, their argument escalated and Jay asked Pratik to get lost, But the latter kept chasing him. This in turn irked Jay who height-shamed Pratik. He called him 'chotu' and 'dedh phutiya'.

Later, the Junglewasis stole Pratik, Shamita and Nishant's luggage and refused to leave. They even blocked the only door which gives an access to the garden area. Pratik got irked by this and started physically pushing the wall created by the housemates. Although Nishant tried to calm him down and said that the task would get cancelled if they damage Bigg Boss property, Pratik didn't listen and was seen calling names to Simba. He called Simba 'pillu'. While Jay was talking to Nishat, Pratik again interferes and they again get into a tiff.

Bigg Boss warned contestants and asked them to not destroy any property as Nishant and Shamita got aggressive and started pushing the door. Nishant and Shamita called the 'Junglewasis' classless and said that they are playing like hooligans.

Later, Pratik again started poking Jay again and during their argument, Jay Bhanushali abused Pratik and the latter went running towards him and started breaking things and got physical. Karan Kundrra and Nishant tried to control him.

All Junglewasis Nominated

Because of the same, as a punishment, Bigg Boss announced that all the junglewasis will be nominated for the coming week.

On hearing this, Umar Riaz took a jibe at Bigg Boss and said that it is insane that because Pratik broke things, they got nominated. He even called Pratik, a loser.

Vishal Kotain Challenges Bigg Boss & Makers

Vishal Kotain is also irked with Bigg Boss' decision and asked him that when Pratik got physical with Jay, he did not intervene and now if one of them will get physical, he should think twice before taking a decision. The actor even challenged the makers to air whatever he is saying.

On the other hand, Karan was annoyed as he believed that Shamita called them 'classless' for having such a big fight, and in a conversation with Nishant, he got this matter up and refers to Shamita as 'aunty' for coming in between the fight.

Karan's remark about Shamita was termed distasteful by the netizens and likened to age-shaming. Many on Twitter trolled Karan for the same.