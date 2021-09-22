Bigg Boss 15: Amit Tandon Is NOT Doing Salman Khan Show; Shares Reason Behind It

Indian Idol 1 contestant and singer-actor Amit Tandon recently confirmed that he will not be a part of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. Let us tell you, reports were doing rounds that Amit Tandon could enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, the actor himself clarified the reason behind not doing the Salman Khan show.

He shared a screenshot of the tentative contestants' list of Bigg Boss 15, in which his name has been mentioned. In his Instagram story, Amit Tandon wrote, "Sorry guys I will be a visual spectator this season but not doing #BB15 Thank you for all those who wanted to see me their but worry not lots of music and new exciting assignments coming up!" (sic)

Well, the fans must have felt heartbroken with Amit Tandon's revelation. But on the other hand, the actor has also given them a chance to groove to his upcoming songs, on which, he is working right now. Notably, the actor keeps his fans inspired with wonderful musical covers for his show Tunes With Tandon, and may soon also star in a big banner web show.

Talking about Amit Tandon's career, after participating in Indian Idol 1, he acted in shows like Kaise Ye Pyaar Hai, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bhabhi, Dill Mill Gayye, Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath, Jeannie Aur Juju, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bhanwar, Adaalat, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dil Deke Dekho, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and so on. He was also a part of the Bipasha Basu and Imran Abbas-starrer Creature 3D.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the grand premiere of the Salman Khan show will be aired on October 2, 2021, on Colors TV.