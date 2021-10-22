Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz Urges Fans To Support Umar Riaz; Says ‘He Needs It Now More Than Ever’

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have been grabbing everyone's attention with their action, drama and competitive spirit. In this week, captain Nishant Bhat nominated Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal and Ieshaan Sehgaal for the eviction.

Talking about Umar Riaz, the surgeon has been impressing viewers with his performance in the house. He was sharing a close bond with Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali and others. However, after Donal Bisht's surprise eviction, Umar was feeling low and started missing her. Moreover, he also performed exceedingly well during the task in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Considering all these facts, Umar Riaz's brother and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asima Riaz recently shared an adorable message with fans and urged them to support his brother during the nominations. Asim recently came live on Instagram and during the session, he urged fans to support his brother.

In the live session, Asim Riaz said, "I am at the car parking of my gym and thought to have a conversation with you all. Umar is in the nominations this time and we have to give him maximum love and support. He needs it now more than ever, so keep supporting."

Asim Riaz's video message went viral on social media, and his fans will do everything they can to save Umar Riaz from the elimination. Talking about Umar Riaz, he shot to fame after his brother Asim entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was quite active on social media when he had entered the show. Moreover, Umar had also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to meet Asim. Their brotherhood was loved by all. Now, after Asim Riaz's message, we will have to wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes!