Bigg Boss 15 Audition Begins; Here's How You Can Participate In Salman Khan's Show

On Sunday (February 21), Bigg Boss 14 grand finale was aired. Before announcing the winner, host Salman Khan revealed that he will return after eight months, i.e., for the next season. He also revealed that this time commoners can participate and said that the selection process will be through Voot Select app.

Now, the audition process has begun and you can participate in Salman Khan's show by sending in your videos. All you need to do is to first install and subscribe the Voot Select app.

Below is the complete process to register for Bigg Boss 15 audition after logging into Voot Select app.

• Only Indians above the age of 18 can audition for the reality show.

• Open the forum and fill in your details: Name, contact number and E-mail ID.

• Upload the audition video that you recorded.

How the audition video should be?

• The video should be less than five minutes, with the maximum size of 50 MB. It can be in avi, mov, mp4 or other regular video formats.

• The video should not have any background music and it should bring the best of your personality. Make sure that your face is clear and bright in the video.

Important Note

• Till the time of the auditions, you cannot appear on any other programmes, reality show or serials.

• The registration is free and makers have cautioned people not to fall for agents/representatives seeking money for an audition.

Selection Process

• The best videos will be selected by the makers and will be further put up for voting on Voot Select app. The video that gets maximum votes would get a chance to go to the next round of Bigg Boss 15 audition.

Audition Valid Till...

• The audition is live from February 22 to March 30, 2021.

