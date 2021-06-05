Bigg Boss 15: Bhumika Chawla Approached? Surbhi Chandna & Parth React To Rumours Of Their Participation

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines ever since the season 14 ended. The makers had announced about the registration of participation for commoners. Reports abouts the makers approaching popular actors have been doing the rounds since a long time. As per the latest report, Salman Khan's Tera Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla has been approached for the controversial reality show.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Makers are keen on roping in Bhumika Chawla this season. The actress has already been approached for it and discussions are on. Along with Bhumika, a few more Bollywood faces have received the casting call this year."

There have also been reports that Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan might participate in the show. Now, the actors have reacted to the rumours while answering their fans on social media.

During a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram Surbhi Chandna clarified that she has neither been approached nor she is considering doing the controversial reality show. She said, "To put the rumours to rest, no, I have not been approached nor am I doing Bigg Boss 15."

Bigg Boss 15: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Approached To Participate In Salman Khan's Show?

On the other hand, Parth too, during live chat session on Instagram, clarified that he is not participating in Bigg Boss 15.

Balika Vadhu Fame Neha Marda Confirms Being Approached For Bigg Boss 15; Says 'If I Go On BB, I Can Win'

Recently, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sanaya Irani and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes too clarified that they will not do Bigg Boss as it is not their cup of tea.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.