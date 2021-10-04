Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestants List: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar, Jay & Others Participate: PICS

Jay Bhanushali

Apparently, TV actor and host Jay Bhanushali agreed to enter the show at the last minute and was the first contestant to enter Salman Khan's show. He was lucky as Salman himself gave him the tour of Bigg Boss 15 house.

Karan Kundrra

The dashing and talented Karan Kundrra, who was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had host a few reality show Love School and was a Gang Leader in Roadies. On his day of entry itself fans guessed that he will be one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Tejasswi Prakash

The gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash, who became a household name with her role of Ragini in Swaragini, had impressed fans with her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her participation is Bigg Boss 15 has come as a huge surprise for fans.

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Tejasswi Prakash Looks Super Stylish & Sizzling In These PICTURES

Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz who is a doctor turned actor-model is participating in the show. Asim had come to drop his brother on the sets and was trolled by host Salman.

Ieshaan Sehgaal

Model and actor Ieshaan Sehgaal got into a fight with Umar Riaz on premiere day itself. It will be interesting to watch how they will stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Donal Bisht

The stunning Donal Bisht, who replaced Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin in Dil To Happy Hai Ji, was in news for her fight with her Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop's co-star Shashank Vyas. She seems to be one of the daring and strong contestants of this season.

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Donal Bisht Looks Stunning In These Pictures

Sahil Shroff

The handsome dude Sahil Shroff, who was seen in Shahrukh Khan's Don 2, is yet another promising contestant of this season.

Afsana Khan

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan had recently hit the headlines recently as it was said that she has backed out from the show as she suffered panic attack, decided to take up the challenge and enter Salman Khan's show.

Vidhi Pandya

The cute and bubbly Vidhi Pandya, who was seen in Udaan, is participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal, who calls himself Lion, seemed quite confident about doing Bigg Boss 15. It has to be seen how far the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor will go in the show.

Akasa

Akasa, who began her journey with India's Raw Star, has a few popular songs in her name, is seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Meisha Iyer

Meisha Iyer, who was seen in Splitsvilla 12, and was seen in Ace of Space along with Pratik Sehajpal is made a stunning entry in the show.

Vishal Kotian

Vishal Kotian, who was seen in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mahabharat, Vighnaharta Ganesh and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, came in Ranveer Singh's avatar on the show. The actor said he has seen a lots of ups and downs in his life and can survive in the show like Bigg Boss 15!

Pratik, Nishant & Shamita

Pratik Sehajpal, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, was the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. The makers decided to get Bigg Boss OTT's runner-up Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty owing to their popularity.