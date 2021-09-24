Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Donal Bisht Opens Up About Her Game Plan; Shares Her Thoughts About Other Contestants

The highly anticipated season 15 of Bigg Boss is gearing up for its premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm on Colors TV. The controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will have a jungle theme this year and the makers have also revealed that Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat will be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Now, Donal Bisht has opened up about her upcoming stint on the reality show, in a recent interview. The actress told Bollywood Life, "I have no strategy in mind. The only thing is just to be real, just be positive. I am that kind of person who takes time or the one who has opinions about things. I am someone who doesn't go by other people's saying or opinions. So, I am a strong person by myself. So, that's what I am. I have no planned anything that I will do inside the Bigg Boss house. I am going to see what is happening and behave accordingly. "

Bigg Boss 15 Press Meet: Salman Khan Gets Candid About The Game; Devoleena And Arti Reveal Contestant Names

On being quizzed about how she plans to survive in the jungle this year, Donal said, "Right now we do not know what is going to happen. I was just thinking about that because no one knows anything. I have no idea whether it is going to be a real jungle or what. I don't know where we are going and how things will be but whatever we are given we have to do with full dignity and respect. So, that is what I can do right now."

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Date, Time, Where To Watch & Streaming Details Of The Salman Khan Show

The actress also spoke about her fellow contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz and said that nobody is a competition for her but she will be a competition for everyone. She added that she hasn’t seen Bigg Boss OTT and is only aware of a few main things the OTT contestants did via social media. Donal doesn’t want to know more about them and stated that she will play in the way the opposite person plays and has no set plans in place so for now.