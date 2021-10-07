Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Fees: Here's How Much Tejasswi Prakash, Karan, Jay & Others Are Getting Paid

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali was the celebrity who was roped in at the last moment for Salman Khan's show. The actor is apparently being paid highest amount of Rs 11 lakh per week.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who impressed fans by performing daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, surprised them by entering Bigg Boss 15 house. She is reportedly second highest-paid contestant of this season. The Swaragini actress is being paid Rs 10 lakh per week.

Afsana Khan & Karan Kundrra

The Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who had backed out and then decided to do the show is getting Rs 10 lakh per week while Karan Kundrra, who Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is apparently being paid Rs 8 lakh per week.

Shamita Shetty & Akasa Singh

Bigg Boss OTT's second runner-up Shamita Shetty and Naagin singer Akasa Singh are getting Rs 5 lakh per week.

Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya

Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actress Donal Bisht and Udaan actress Vidhi Pandya are apparently being paid Rs 4 lakh per week.

Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13's runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, who is a doctor turned model-actor, is apparently getting Rs 3 lakh per week for participating in Salman Khan's show.

Nishant, Pratik, Ieshaan, Meisha & Vishal

Bigg Boss OTT's Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Splitsvilla's Meisha Iyer and Devon Ke Dev- Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian are getting Rs 2 lakh per week.

Sahil Shroff & Simba Nagpal

Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff Rs 1.5 lakh per week. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Simba Nagpal is lowest-paid contestant of this season. He is getting Rs 1 lakh per week.