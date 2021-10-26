Bigg Boss 15: Contestants Hail Bigg Boss 13 As The Best Season, Shower Praises On Shehnaaz Gill

Almost all the die-hard fans of Bigg Boss will agree that the 13th season of the show remains arguably one of the most popular ones and Shehnaaz Gill had gone on to become one of the most adored contestants of the season. Not only the fans but even the contestants of the ongoing Bigg Boss 15 agree with the same. In a recent clip that has gone viral, contestants can be seen praising Bigg Boss 13 and especially Shehnaaz's stint in the same.

Talking about the same, the video has Karan Kundrra asking the other contestants which season had they found the best of the show. To this, Nishant Bhat is quick to reply with Bigg Boss 13. Rajiv Adatia who entered the show as a wild card recently also added that he founded Shehnaaz Gill's game to be the best on the show. The others also agree with him that Shehnaaz was indeed the best and one of the most entertaining on the show. Furthermore, Rajiv says that all the events on Bigg Boss 13 looked organic and was not forced, be it a romance, bromance or rivalries between the contestants. Take a look at the video.

This might inevitably leave all the Shehnaazians and the fans of Bigg Boss 13 overjoyed. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, the season is hailed as one of the best seasons of the show by many fans. The show had grabbed eyeballs for many reasons, be it Sidharth Shukla's beautiful relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth's friendship and rivalry with Asim Riaz, Sidharth's love-hate relationship with Rashami Desai and the endearing romances that brew between Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana. Such was the impact of the show that it had also gotten extended by a few months due to the high TRPs. The fans were left heartbroken after Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack and his co-contestants had paid their tribute to him. Needless to say, the season will forever remain etched in everyone's memories.

Talking Shehnaaz Gill, the actress' recently released Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh has taken the box office by storm. Shehnaaz can be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the same. Shehnaaz was also seen in the music video 'Habit' that was a tribute to her lovely relationship with Sidharth Shukla.