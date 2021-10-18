Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Of Week 2: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra And Shamita Shetty In Top 3

Tejasswi Prakash

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is at the top of Ormax's survey. She has been catching everyone's attention with her bubbly nature. Interestingly, she had a major fight with Shamita Shetty in the second week of Bigg Boss 15. Her competitive nature is loved by all.

Karan Kundrra

Actor Karan Kundrra has faced a lot of trouble in the second week of Bigg Boss 15. One can easily say that the second week was completely belong to Kundrra, as he showed all shades of his emotions. Way to go Karan Kundrra!

Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Shamita Shetty is impressing her fans with her performance in Bigg Boss 15. She caught everyone's attention with her spirit and outspoken nature. After her ugly brawl with Afsana Khan, the audience praised Shamita for her calmness. Even Salman Khan took her side and slammed Afsana for her behaviour.

Jay Bhanushali

Audiences are seeing the real personality of Jay Bhanushali in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He is known for his charming looks but in the show, he is coming out with a strong personality. The actor received a lot of flak on social media, for abusing Pratik Sehajpal. Even Salman Khan scolded him for the same.

Pratik Sehajpal

Last but not the least, Pratik Sehajpal won many hearts with his performance in the second week of Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan praised him for a good change in his behaviour as compared to the first week. Pratik fans must be on cloud nine right now!