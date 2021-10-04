Bigg Boss 15 Day 1 Synopsis: Dangal Begins Early; Afsana-Vidhi & Jay-Pratik Get Into Fights

As promised, Bigg Boss is back on your TV screens with another dhamaakedaar season, loaded with masala entertainment. Our dashing host Salman Khan unveiled Bigg Boss 15's jungle theme on the premiere episode last weekend with a lot of razzmatazz. As the contestants settle inside the house, the sankat in the jungle has started creeping in. As expected, the fireworks started going off already as some contestants brought out their swords.

A big fight erupted between Afsana and Vidhi right after Bigg Boss commanded everyone to turn in their belongings except for the essentials. As Vidhi hurried everyone to follow the order, Afsana suddenly lost her nerve and started screaming at her. "Tu hoti kaun hai mujhe bolne waali?" she fired at her. Equally strong-willed herself, Vidhi also lashed out at Afsana, threatening to hit her to quieten her down!

Meanwhile, another fight took place between Jay and Pratik. The continuous shenanigans of Pratik regarding the house rules irked Jay and Umar. While Jay warned Pratik to watch his mouth, the latter hit back by bringing up orders of Bigg Boss. "Mere se tone sambhaal ke rakh!" Jay retorted. While Umar and Karan sided with Jay, Nishant took Pratik's side. Thus alliances have started forming in the jungle, where survival will become challenging with every passing minute!Although the real dangal is yet to come, it's evident that the jungle has already started to crawl under their skins. With all bold personalities holed up in one space, brace yourselves for some high-octane action and drama!

Stay tuned to the dramatic episode of Bigg Boss 15 from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and on Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Colors TV