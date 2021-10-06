Bigg Boss 15 Day 3 Highlights: Bigg Boss Punishes The Junglewasis By Nominating Them For This Week’s Eviction

The October 6 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Vishal Kotian giving some advice to Pratik Sehajpal and telling him to control his anger. Meanwhile, Ieshaan Sehgaal is seen telling Simba Nagpal that he is blank after witnessing the physical altercation between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik. Later, we get to see the Junglewasis make a strategy to make a pathway.

In the meantime, Shamita Shetty is seen telling that she feels bad about the fact that food is available in ample amounts for the housemates and not for the junglewasis. Soon, Tejasswi Prakash and Donal Bisht engage in a verbal spat while doing kitchen duties and the latter cries and says that she will not make rotis anymore.

Tejasswi is also seen calling Bigg Boss 'baby' in a lighter mood. She even says that she and Bigg Boss are having a solid affair and talks to a camera in a funny way. Afsana Khan, on the other hand, gets in Rakhi Sawant mode and is seen pretending to be a witch and teases Shamita with Raqesh Bapat's name.

Later, Vishwa Sundari has a conversation with Tejasswi and returns the makeup kits of all the girls. Ieshaan, Donal and Sahil Shroff are seen talking about Jay and Karan Kundrra, in the next frame.

Soon, Bigg Boss decides to shock all the junglewasis by nominating them for this week’s eviction. He cites Pratik's mistake of breaking the glass in anger as the reason for their nomination. This does not go down well with the contestants and we see Umar Riaz calling Pratik a loser. Karan Kundrra too is unhappy with Bigg Boss' decision, and says it is clearly unfair. Umar also asks Pratik to return the map to the junglewasis if he is really sorry for his actions. Vishal is livid and unable to fathom BB’s call.