Bigg Boss 15 Dec 13 Highlights: Salman Asks Inmates To Either Save Prize Money Or Connect With Their Families

The December 13 episode of Bigg Boss 15 had a surprise for the contestants and the viewers as Salman Khan was part of the show for 'Somvaar Ka Vaar.’ The host was seen making a tempting offer for the contestants. He entered the house and presented everyone with an opportunity to connect with their loved ones via video call. However, the non-VIP contestants can either can give up the prize money or decline to talk to their family members and try to win the amount.

Rajiv Adatia talks to his mother and decides to give up Rs 2 lakhs from the prize money. Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash decide to save prize money and don’t talk to their loved ones. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal decides to talk to his sister and gives up 2 lakh rupees. Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra both save Rs 2.5 lakh prize money by choosing to not talk to their family members. Salman announces that the housemates have added Rs 9 lakh to the prize money.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that Rashami Desai’s jail time has ended. He asks Rakhi to free her. Nishant confronts Tejasswi and says that he has always been supportive of her relationship with Karan or Umar Riaz. He adds that he felt bad when Tejasswi herself said to him that she does not want to talk to him. This is followed by Nishant asking Rakhi Sawant to remove Devoleena Bhattacharjee from kitchen duties as it takes her a lot of time to make lunch. He asks her to let Rajiv do the duties but Devoleena says that she will not give her duties to Rajiv.

Meanwhile, Karan tells Tejasswi that Umar does not like her gameplay or trust her for that matter. Tejasswi is taken aback and says that she does not know how to react to this. She later talks to Umar and says that she is hurt. Rashami Desai then tells Tejasswi that she will stay away from Karan as it appears to her that she got insecure when she was talking to him.