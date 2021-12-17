Bigg Boss 15 December 17 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant And Husband Ritesh’s Conversation Turns Into A Fight

The December 17 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh having a conversation that turns into a fight. Ritesh tells Rakhi that she has become a headache and that he will have to leave the show because of her. He leaves the conversation mid-way and exits.

Rakhi is then seen talking to Tejasswi Prakash about Ritesh and said, “Devo ke sath ghanto baitha rahega, par mere sath nahin baat nahin karta. Aise pati se accha hai ki pati nahin rake. Akele reh lenge.” Umar Riaz and Ritesh also start fighting and almost hit each other but the other contestants try to separate them.

Later, Rashami Desai complains to Rakhi that Tejasswi is interfering in her kitchen duty. Tejasswi gets very upset and accuses Rashami of making an issue for no reason. Devoleena, on the other hand, is seen telling Shamita Shetty that Abhijeet Bichukale thinks she is not dressing up because they had a fight. Shamita tells Devoleena to ask him to stay away from her.

Bigg Boss 15 December 16 Highlights: Devoleena Fights With Abhijeet; Ticket To Finale Task Gets Cancelled

Bigg Boss 15 Dec 15 Highlights: Chaos In The House After Contestants Start To Steal In Ticket To Finale Task

Devoleena then tells Pratik Sehajpal that she tries to ignore him while the latter says he will go and talk to him. He confronts Abhijeet and asks him to not talk to her as he would get schooled by Salman Khan on the weekend. Abhijeet gets miffed with the contestants for targeting him while the housemates question him for passing unsavoury comments. Devoleena and Abhijeet once again try sorting out their differences but to no avail. Devoleena loses her and Pratik is seen calming her down. Rajiv Adatia and others try telling Abhijeet that if she doesn’t want to be friends then let her be.

Later, Bigg Boss asks the inmates to choose a contestant for the jail punishment. Shamita and Tejasswi get into an argument during the task. Shamita says Tejasswi is a dishonest person while the latter calls Shamita a liar.