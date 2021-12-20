Bigg Boss 15 December 20 Highlights: Devoleena Confesses Feelings To Pratik; Ticket To Finale Race Heats Up

The December 20 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling Pratik Sehajpal about her feelings. She tells him that she likes his passion for the show and is attracted to him. Devoleena says no one can control her feelings and it is important for her to express it as she lost focus because of this in the game. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant tells Abhijeet Bichukale that it is evident that he likes Devoleena Bhattacharjee a lot.

This is followed by Umar Riaz telling Bichukale about the conversation between Pratik and Devoleena. Pratik and Nishant also have a chat about Devo and the latter tells Nishant everything in detail. The next morning, Rakhi teases Umar about having long love chats with Rashami Desai.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s Ticket To Finale task. In the game, there are two tunnels in the garden area and two people have to stand in front of them. After the buzzer, the other housemates have to fill up the tunnel so that the person cannot cross the distance. The one who manages to cross the tunnel can oust someone from the game. Karan Kundrra becomes the first one to cross the tunnel in the first round. Karan decides to oust Nishant Bhat and says he is a strong player so he does not want him in the finale ticket this week.

Later, Karan and Umar chat about eliminating the competition. Umar is worried for Rashami while Nishant and Pratik tell Shamita Shetty that Bichukale will go with her. Rakhi and Abhijeet also have a chat whilst Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita compete together for the tunnel race. At this point, the task gets aggressive. Rakhi accuses Umar of cheating and after a lot of chaos, Rakhi declares Shetty as the winner. Shamita decides to remove Umar from the race.

In the next round, Umar and Abhijeet go up against each other. Pratik and Umar fight and Rasahmi and Devoleena also have a nasty spat. Umar emerges as the clear winner and he removes Shamita from ticket to finale race. An upset Shamita calls Bichukale a coward and a hypocrite. In the fourth round, Rashami and Devoleena compete and Rashami removes Pratik from the game.