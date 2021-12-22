Bigg Boss 15 December 21 Highlights: Pratik & Nishant’s Fight Intensifies; Tejasswi & Rashami Have An Argument

The December 21 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat getting a huge fight over Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Pratik tells Nishant that he wants to keep Devoleena safe in the ongoing ticket to finale task and this irks Nishant a lot. Soon, Abhijeet Bichukale becomes the sanchalak for the last round and Rakhi Sawant and Nishant are seen competing in it. The latter is still annoyed with Pratik and they keep on arguing.

Nishant is adamant that he does not want Pratik playing for him and gets emotional. Shamita Shetty tells Pratik to calm down as things intensify. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, says she is with Bhat on the matter. Eventually, Nishant emerges as the clear winner and he decides to oust Devoleena from Ticket To Finale. He says he feels that she is not a good player and is very undeserving.

In the late evening, Bigg Boss announces the results by informing everyone that Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi, Rakhi and Abhijeet are the davedaars whilst Nishant, Umar Riaz, Shamita, Pratik and Devolena are nominated.

The next morning, Tejasswi and Rashami have an argument. The latter asks Tejasswi why she asked Umar about them outside. Tejasswi in turn accuses Rashami of making a big issue out of nothing. Rashami then chats with Karan about the matter and discuss how they have some trust issues with her in the game. Rashami says she does not trust Teja. This is followed by Umar and Rashami trying to resolve their issues.

Later, the new task named Dragon Fly takes place between Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik and Abhijeet. After the horn sound, the nominated contestants of the house can steal eggs whilst Rakhi has once again been named as the sanchalak of the task. Pratik gets the egg and decides to remove Rashami as he feels she is not deserving. In the next round, Rakhi announces that Umar is the one who got the egg. Riaz decides to take the name of Abhijeet as least deserving.