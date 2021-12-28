Bigg Boss 15 December 27 Highlights: Karan And Tejasswi Argue; Rashami, Abhijeet Get Nominated For Elimination

The December 27 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Tejasswi Prakash talking about Karan Kundrra's behaviour in the game. She is upset that Karan is making an alliance to move forward in the game. She says that his friends namely Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai always keep badmouthing about her. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal expresses his desire to spend time with Nishant Bhat as he feels that the latter is getting very lonely these days.

Karan opens up to Rashami and says he is ready to take full responsibility for his relationship with Tejasswi as well as the game. Later at night, Rakhi Sawant jokes around and says that she got a nightmare that someone was putting a pillow on her face and killing her. In the meantime, Karan and Tejasswi get chatty and cuddle at night.

The next day, Rashami and Nishant get into a war of words over house duties. Umar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale also get into a fight as well. Soon, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to choose a contestant they want to nominate for eliminations. Hence, the person they name will not be ousted from the Ticket To Finale Task of the week. Eventually, Abhijit and Rashami both get 5 votes each from the housemates.

Bigg Boss 15 December 26 Highlights: Shahid & Mrunal Grace The Show, No Elimination Takes Place This Week

Tejasswi gets upset with Karan as he took Abhijit's name to save Rashami. The duo gets into an argument over the issue. Later, Bigg Boss nominates both Rashami and Abhijeet for eliminations as the contestants couldn't come to a consensus. The duo also gets booted out of the race for Ticket To Finale. Umar lashes out at Karan for not being able to convince Tejasswi to change her vote while Rashami asks him to calm down. Karan once again confronts Tejasswi and the latter fights with Umar.

This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing the new task and the house gets divided into 2 teams. Team A consists of Shamita, Nishant, Pratik and Devoleena while Team B consists of Tejasswi, Karan and Umar respectively. Each will have to create a snowman using cotton and the one to complete it first will win the task.

BB15: Shamita Finds Support From Raqesh Bapat, Rajiv Adatia, Shilpa Shetty After Rakhi Makes Fun Of Her Injury

In the first round, we see Karan put glue while Umar and Tejasswi put cotton. Pratik, Nishant, Devo and Shamita make their snowman as well while Rashami is seen helping Karan's team. Sanchalak Rakhi announces Team A as the winner. This is followed by Pratik breaking Umar's snowman. In the next round, Rakhi once again makes team A win and Devoleena breaks Karan's matka/snowman.